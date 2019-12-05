Tampa military wife edits husband into Christmas photo who is serving overseas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay military wife found a way to include her husband in their Christmas photo during his deployment.

Danielle Cobo will spend this year without her husband who was deployed in 2019 and is serving overseas as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot.

“This years deployment has been the toughest,” said Cobo. “By the time he returns, my husband will have missed 1/2 of our twins lives. With that said I wouldn’t change a thing”

Cobo who loves Christmas did not want her husband to skip the holiday photo for their Christmas card.

“I asked him to take a picture with his hand out in his uniform?’ He really had no idea what I was up,” said Cobo.

Her Christmas cards feature a photo with her and her twin boys. The other half of the photo includes her husband in uniform as he serves our country.

With a little bit of creative photography and photoshop, the family was able to be together for the holidays.

“I wanted to find a way for us to capture a photo of us together even though we can’t technically be together,” she added.

Cobo wants others to be mindful that soldiers make sacrifices and so do their families.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. This year, we ask Santa to bring daddy home safe,” Cobo said.

