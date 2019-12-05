Tampa military wife edits husband into Christmas photo who is serving overseas

Trending

by: Robert Pandolfino

Posted: / Updated:

Photos captured by Shannon Sturgeon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay military wife found a way to include her husband in their Christmas photo during his deployment.

Danielle Cobo will spend this year without her husband who was deployed in 2019 and is serving overseas as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot.

“This years deployment has been the toughest,” said Cobo. “By the time he returns, my husband will have missed 1/2 of our twins lives. With that said I wouldn’t change a thing”

Cobo who loves Christmas did not want her husband to skip the holiday photo for their Christmas card.

“I asked him to take a picture with his hand out in his uniform?’ He really had no idea what I was up,” said Cobo.

Her Christmas cards feature a photo with her and her twin boys. The other half of the photo includes her husband in uniform as he serves our country.

With a little bit of creative photography and photoshop, the family was able to be together for the holidays.

“I wanted to find a way for us to capture a photo of us together even though we can’t technically be together,” she added.

Cobo wants others to be mindful that soldiers make sacrifices and so do their families.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. This year, we ask Santa to bring daddy home safe,” Cobo said.

LATEST POSTS

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.