Taco Bell unveils largest shell ever with ‘Triplelupa’

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Starting Thursday, Taco Bell is updating its menu with a reimagination of a crowd favorite.

The fast-food chain calls this new addition the “Triplelupa.”

It’s a play on Taco Bell’s current chalupa.

Actually, it’s three mini chalupas combined into one product.

Each section has a different flavor.

You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle or chipotle.

To grab one, just pull.

Taco Bell says it made the Triplelupa to easily tear apart.

The Triplelupa will cost around $3.50 plus tax.

It is expected to hit Taco Bells nationwide on March 12, but only for a limited time.

