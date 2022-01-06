Taco Bell launches ‘taco subscription service’ for $10 per month

Taco Bell’s latest promotion gives customers the option of signing up for a $10 Taco Lover’s Pass, good for one taco per day, for 30 days.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Here’s hoping your New Year’s resolution doesn’t preclude you from eating fast-food tacos every single day for a month.

Taco Bell has announced the debut of its “digital taco subscription service,” giving customers the opportunity to redeem one free taco per day — for 30 whole days — for the singular price of $10 (though prices may vary by location). Members who sign up for the service can pick from one of seven Taco Bell offerings each day, including the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

Those wishing to sign up are required to purchase the $10 Taco Lover’s Pass via the Taco Bell app. The pass then unlocks a “secret category” where users can choose which taco to redeem before picking it up at a participating restaurant.

Taco Bell previously tested its Taco Lover’s Pass in Tucson, Arizona, in September 2021. Taco Bell Corp. described the test as “successful,” as 20% of those who participated were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program.

Taco Bell’s 30-day subscription pass is currently available in the Taco Bell app.

The Taco Lover’s Pass, meanwhile, isn’t the only Taco Bell promotion that may be tempting customers to stray from their New Year’s resolutions. As of Jan. 6, Taco Bell restaurants across the country will be offering the chain’s new Crispy Chicken Wings, which come coated in “flavorful Mexican Queso seasoning” and served with a side of spicy ranch dipping sauce. The bone-in wings will be available after 2 p.m. at participating locations while supplies last.