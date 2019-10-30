Taco Bell giving away free tacos today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The giveaway goes with the fast-food restaurant’s “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” World Series promotion.

Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series, hence everyone getting a free taco.

But it’s for a limited time only – the deal lasts only four hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

So don’t forget yours!

