Suspect caught after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings

This booking provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joshua Kelsey on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Police say Kelsey, suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston, was captured Thursday following a short chase. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston has been captured following a short chase. Houston police say 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was taken into custody about 4 a.m.

Thursday and was driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying.

Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the Wednesday night shootings appear to be drug-related.

The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured. Names of the dead weren’t immediately released.

