Supreme brand Oreos on eBay for thousands

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Nabisco has had a lot of success with its flavored Oreo releases, but the “Supreme” Oreo is generating a much more pricey buzz.

According to Bloomberg, some small sleeves of Supreme Oreos garnered bids of up to $4,000 on eBay this week.

Some listings are for far less.

The buzz is thanks to streetwear brand Supreme, which is known for limited edition collections that fetch high resale prices.

Supreme’s spring-summer 2020 drop featured not only attire but also double stuff Oreos in the brand’s signature bright red.

It’s rumored that the three-cookie packs retail for $8.

But right now you can only get them at Supreme or pay big bucks to someone reselling them online.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know