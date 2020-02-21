Supreme brand Oreos on eBay for thousands

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Nabisco has had a lot of success with its flavored Oreo releases, but the “Supreme” Oreo is generating a much more pricey buzz.

According to Bloomberg, some small sleeves of Supreme Oreos garnered bids of up to $4,000 on eBay this week.

Some listings are for far less.

The buzz is thanks to streetwear brand Supreme, which is known for limited edition collections that fetch high resale prices.

Supreme’s spring-summer 2020 drop featured not only attire but also double stuff Oreos in the brand’s signature bright red.

It’s rumored that the three-cookie packs retail for $8.

But right now you can only get them at Supreme or pay big bucks to someone reselling them online.

