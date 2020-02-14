‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer released

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Netflix and the Duffer brothers have given a Valentine’s Day present to fans of “Stranger Things.”

A new trailer for season four.

If you haven’t seen season three, cover your ears, because the trailer answers a big question left hanging at the end of the previous installment.

It features a beloved character — Hopper — who seemed to be dead at the end of season three.

The teaser doesn’t include any details about when the new season will be released.

But it’s still guaranteed to set social media on fire with speculation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know