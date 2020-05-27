Stockton man charged with child-abuse death of daughter, 7

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Stockton man has been charged with the child-abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter, who was found in the garage of the Central Valley home, authorities said.

Police say 30-year-old Billy Dee Williams was arrested Saturday after officers were sent to check on the child’s welfare.

Five other children were taken into protective custody.

There’s no word on the precise cause of the girl’s death. However, Williams has been charged with torture and felony child abuse, and a police statement says investigators believe she was severely abused.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.