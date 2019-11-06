Starbucks’ signature holiday cups return Thursday

Breaking News
(CNN Newsource) — The cups are back!

Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

This year there are four new cup designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripe.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year — including the peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.

The cups and special drinks are expected to be back in stores on Thursday.

Customers who order a holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup. Those who bring back their 2019 reusable cups after 2 p.m. from November 7 through January 7 will get 50 cents off their handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.

