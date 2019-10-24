Breaking News
Here's everything we know about Sunday night's 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno

Spotify gives away free Google Home Minis

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — If you have a Spotify Premium account, you’re in the best of Google luck.

Spotify is giving its premium users a free Google Mini, which typically goes for about $49 from Google. Similar to a promotion the music-streaming service offered in 2018, it’s available to anyone who has or signs up for a Spotify Premium plan, which starts at $10 a month.

Google Home Mini is a small device powered by Google Assistant. You can use it to play music and control smart-home devices, and it answers questions.

You can claim a Google Home Mini by logging on to your Spotify account here. The offer is available until November 15 or until the Home Minis run out.

