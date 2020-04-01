Southern California robber wore surgical mask in 2 heists

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with two Southern California robberies in which a gunman and others in a getaway vehicle wore surgical masks.

Redlands police say a gas station was robbed March 22 by a gunman wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white surgical mask. On March 27, a robber in the same clothing hit a 7-Eleven and escaped in a vehicle in which there were two other people wearing hooded sweatshirts and white surgical masks.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested this week, and guns, stolen property and clothing matching what was worn during the robberies were seized.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.