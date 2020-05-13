Southern California desert fire contained, man arrested

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested on suspicion of causing a fire that burned 150 acres of Southern California desert.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department say blaze erupted late Tuesday morning in the community of Joshua Tree and spread rapidly.

Despite strong winds, crews kept the fire from crossing 29 Palms Highway and away from buildings at the Joshua Tree Memorial Park cemetery.

It was fully contained in about eight hours. The Fire Department says callers to 911 had reported seeing a man leaving the area where the fire started and sheriff’s deputies arrested a 43-year-old local resident.

