Live Now
Gov. Newsom provides an update on California’s wildfire preparedness amid COVID-19 pandemic

Southern California desert fire contained, man arrested

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire truck_1554043470950.jpg.jpg

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested on suspicion of causing a fire that burned 150 acres of Southern California desert.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department say blaze erupted late Tuesday morning in the community of Joshua Tree and spread rapidly.

Despite strong winds, crews kept the fire from crossing 29 Palms Highway and away from buildings at the Joshua Tree Memorial Park cemetery.

It was fully contained in about eight hours. The Fire Department says callers to 911 had reported seeing a man leaving the area where the fire started and sheriff’s deputies arrested a 43-year-old local resident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know