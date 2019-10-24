Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

‘Sexy Popeyes chicken sandwich costume’ now for sale

(CNN Newsource) – Popeye’s chicken sandwich is so popular, it’s inspiring a “sexy” Halloween costume.

It’s called the “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume,” clearly referencing Popeye’s hit sandwich, which sold out this summer.

Some people even waited in line for hours to get one.

But you won’t have to wait in line for the costume, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white “sold out” stamp.

Yandy.com is selling the outfit for almost $80.

Get one before they’re gone!

