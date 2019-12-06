Security footage shows car flying more than 140 feet before crashing into Ford dealership

(WFLA/NBC News) Security camera footage shows a car sailing through the air before slamming into several vehicles at a Florida car dealership.

The crash occurred Tuesday after the driver suffered a “medical event.”

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the driver became dizzy and struck an embankment on a road next to Crystal Ford, sending his Toyota Camry airborne.

The car flew almost 140 feet before landing in the Crystal Ford parking lot, where it struck three vehicles.

