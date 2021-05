(WTRF)- Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

Limits include:

1 sauce per entree

2 sauces per meal

3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

Chick-fil-A posted on their website that due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.