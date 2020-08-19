Russian astronaut releases video of what he says are 5 unidentified objects flying over Antarctica

(NBC) — Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner released a video of what he says are five unidentified objects flying over Antarctica

The footage also captures the moment of aurora in the Antarctic region.

The astronaut wrote in a tweet accompanying the video, “5 objects appear flying alongside at the same distance from each other. what do you think those are? meteors, satellites or…?”

P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

He also said he sent the video to the Russian space agency for further research.

The astronaut along with another Russian astronaut and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy traveled to the international space station back in April amid coronavirus outbreak.

They are expected to return in October.

