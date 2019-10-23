Ronaldo asks US court in Las Vegas to dismiss rape case or OK mediation

FILE – In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers are asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a Nevada woman’s lawsuit alleging the soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009 or to order closed-door settlement talks.

Attorneys representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment about Oct. 14 court filings in the case stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and a $375,000 hush-money payment.

Ronaldo’s lawyer in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, declined comment.

Ronaldo’s attorneys maintain Ronaldo had consensual sex with Mayorga.

A federal judge hasn’t set a hearing date on the bid to stop court proceedings and invoke a settlement provision calling for private mediation.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.

