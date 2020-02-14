Robert Pattinson suits up in teaser video for “The Batman”

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — We’re getting our first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit.

He’s the newest batman in a long line of famous actors to take on the role of the dark knight for the big screen, starting in 1989 with Michael Keaton.

The most recent was Ben Affleck.

Director Matt Reeves released this teaser video for his upcoming film, “The Batman.”

Production on the film is underway in the United Kingdom.

The movie hits theaters on June 25th, 2021.

