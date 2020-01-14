Reward offered for info about missing son of 2 judges in California

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) Two Missouri judges whose 25-year-old son is missing in California are offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find him.

Greene County judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto announced the reward in a video posted online Monday.

Their son, Alex Holden, went missing in the early morning hours of Dec. 31 in Sacramento, where he worked for Amazon and has lived for about two years.

He also is the nephew of former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden.

