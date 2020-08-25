Remains of California woman found 15 years after her murder

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — Fifteen years after a California woman disappeared and 13 years after a man was convicted of her murder, authorities say they’ve found her body.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christie Wilson was last seen in the parking lot of the Thunder Valley Casino northeast of Sacramento.

Wilson had been gambling with Mario Flavio Garcia at the casino. Garcia was arrested after detectives found hair and blood spots with Wilson’s DNA in his car.

FILE – This Nov. 21, 2006, file photo shows Mario Flavio Garcia at his murder trial in Sacramento, Calif. Fifteen years after a California woman, Christie Wilson, disappeared and 13 years after a man, Garcia, was convicted of her murder, authorities say they’ve found her body. (Lezlie Sterling/Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)

He was convicted in 2007 and sentenced to 59 years to life in prison. Last week investigators returned to Garcia’s former home in Auburn.

Officials say her remains were found buried in the yard.

