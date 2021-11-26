Reedley local puts tiny Christmas tree in intersection before holiday parade as prank

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A tiny Christmas tree has gained the hearts of Reedley residents throughout the past week as the community waits for the town’s annual Christmas parade.

Each year the city puts up a large Christmas tree at the intersection of G and 11th streets in celebration of the holidays and for the Electrical Farm Equipment Parade.

But this year, someone from the community thought it would be more fun to surprise the town with its very own tiny Christmas tree before the annual tree lighting ceremony next Wednesday.

In a TikTok video created by CPWestern, viewers can see the tiny tree in the middle of the intersection at G and 11th streets.

Christmas festivities in Reedley begin Dec. 2 and go until Dec. 3. The city’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. and the Electric Farm Equipment Parade will be on Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

