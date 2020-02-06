Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

News

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (Tribune Media Wire) — Show your savory-loving Valentine just how sweet he or she is with a Valentine’s Day box of Red Lobster’s beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits.

Starting Feb. 10, you can show your significant other (or yourself) just how much you care by ordering a half-dozen biscuits on the Red Lobster website and picking them up at the nearest Red Lobster location.

The limited-release heart-shaped box that reads “You’re my lobster,” is a $1 add-on and are available while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, president & chief concept officer. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”

See the Red Lobster website for more information.

