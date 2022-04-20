(KTLA) – Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday in connection with a November 2021 shooting, police said.

The shooting happened on Nov. 6, 2021 following an argument between two acquaintances in the area of Selma and Argyle avenues in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The argument escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a handgun at the victim, who sustained a minor injury, LAPD officials said. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, allegedly fled the scene on foot with two other people following the shooting, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Mayers was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after landing in a private jet at the airport.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by other outlets.

TMZ reported that the rapper had just arrived from Barbados when he was met by officers at the airport terminal and taken away in handcuffs.

Mayers had been vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s child.

Authorities did not provide information on what the argument was over and no further details were immediately available.