Prisoner dies after apparent fight at California prison

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — A convicted killer has died after an apparent fight in his cell at a Southern California prison.

State corrections officials say 44-year-old Henry Reyes died Monday at a hospital, two days after he was found bleeding and unconscious in his cell at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe.

His cellmate was restrained and placed in segregated housing pending an investigation. The death is being considered a homicide.

Authorities said Reyes was sent to prison in 2014 from Los Angeles County and was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and other crimes.