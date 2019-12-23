Pringles to release ‘Rick and Morty’ inspired chip

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Pringles is releasing a chip inspired by the Adult Swim cartoon “Rick and Morty.”

The flavor is called “Pickle Rick” — named after the vegetable reincarnation of the character Rick Sanchez, a wacky scientist who turns himself into a talking pickle.

Adult Swim will create an animated commercial for the new chip — to air during the Super Bowl.

The special-edition chips will then be available in grocery stores nationwide in early February.

The new chip’s flavor profile is a mystery, and Pringles already has a pickle-flavored chip.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com