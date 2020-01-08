Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

FILE – In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Kensington Palace says on Thursday, June 20 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

LONDON (AP) — In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was the American actress known as Meghan Markle.

