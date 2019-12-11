Popeyes selling ugly Christmas chicken sandwich sweater

(CNN Newsource) — Popeyes Chicken sandwich was so popular this year – it is putting the Cajun concoction on a Christmas sweater.

The orange and white-striped sweater features red Christmas trees, snowflakes, and of course, chicken sandwiches!

They go on sale starting Wednesday at ugly Christmas sweaters dot com slash popeyes for $44.95.

Popeyes calls this next chapter of the chicken sandwich wars the “ultimate ice breaker.”

