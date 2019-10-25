Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Police: Woman rams RV into Las Vegas casino injuring 1 employee

Trending

by: Caroline Bleakley and Cristen Drummond

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLAS) — A 50-year-old woman is facing charges after driving a Winnebago into the front of the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the act was intentional and left a 66-year-old custodian who was in the path of the vehicle critically injured. The custodian was found trapped under the RV.

Boyd Gaming Corporation released the following statement:

“We’re very concerned for the welfare of our team member. We’re in touch with the team member and his family to make sure he is getting the best of care. He is our highest concern right now.”

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Police said the woman was removed from the property Thursday night for trespassing and returned just before 6 a.m. and drove through the front entrance into the casino.

The woman, who has not been identified, is facing a charge of attempted murder. A portion of the casino is closed as the investigation continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com