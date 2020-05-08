Police shoot, kill man wielding knife on California freeway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man who was wielding a knife and charged at officers on a Southern California freeway.

Thursday night’s fatal shooting is the second by California Highway Patrol officers in less than a week. Both incidents occurred on a freeway in the Los Angeles area.

The CHP says the man was walking in the lanes of Interstate 710 in Long Beach around 11:30 p.m. holding a “large-sized knife.”

He disobeyed commands to drop the weapon and charged officers, prompting at least one to open fire.

The man’s name has not been released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.