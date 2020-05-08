Police shoot, kill man wielding knife on California freeway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man who was wielding a knife and charged at officers on a Southern California freeway.

Thursday night’s fatal shooting is the second by California Highway Patrol officers in less than a week. Both incidents occurred on a freeway in the Los Angeles area.

The CHP says the man was walking in the lanes of Interstate 710 in Long Beach around 11:30 p.m. holding a “large-sized knife.”

He disobeyed commands to drop the weapon and charged officers, prompting at least one to open fire.

The man’s name has not been released.

