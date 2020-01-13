Police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead

PLACERVILLE, California – (AP) Placerville police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found dead.

The Sacramento Bee reports Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Placerville.

Police say the boy’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

Authorities say the Placerville Police Department found him Saturday after conducting a search of the neighborhood in the community 44 miles east of Sacramento.

Police did not take questions or provide additional information during a press briefing Sunday.

