Police release very creative way on how they got their message out

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kentucky Police Department released a Public Service Announcement aimed at reducing car break-ins that has a very creative way on how they got their message out.

The fun take on “My Favorite Things”  from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”

The Lexington Police Department said the video is lighthearted but has an important message never leave valuables in your car, and always remember to lock your doors.

