Police: Officer wounded, suspect killed in Missouri shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has fatally shot a person who shot and wounded another officer following a police chase in Missouri.

Police say the wounded Jefferson City officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the chest and was in stable condition.

The pursuit started about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after Jefferson City officers tried to stop a vehicle in connection with previous shootings, and the driver of the vehicle wouldn’t stop.

Two people eventually got out of the vehicle and fled, and one allegedly fired at officers. Police say another officer returned fire, killing the person. The second person was taken into custody.

