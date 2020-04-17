Live Now
Gov. Newsom to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19

Police chase, kill suspect who dumped woman by side of road

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Northern California police responding to a report of a woman abandoned by the side of a road wound up in a fatal shootout with a male suspect, who died at the scene.

Richmond police say Oakland police arriving at the scene Thursday tried to stop the suspect from leaving but he fled to neighboring Richmond.

The suspect rammed his car into a police vehicle, injuring two officers, and was killed following a shootout. The female victim is at a hospital and listed in critical condition. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know