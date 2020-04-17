Police chase, kill suspect who dumped woman by side of road

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Northern California police responding to a report of a woman abandoned by the side of a road wound up in a fatal shootout with a male suspect, who died at the scene.

Richmond police say Oakland police arriving at the scene Thursday tried to stop the suspect from leaving but he fled to neighboring Richmond.

The suspect rammed his car into a police vehicle, injuring two officers, and was killed following a shootout. The female victim is at a hospital and listed in critical condition.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.