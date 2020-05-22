Police: Boy found dead hours after mom said he was abducted

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a 9-year-old autistic boy has been found dead hours after his mother told police he was abducted by two men who “ambushed” her during a late-night drive south of Miami.

An Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley was issued Thursday night and his body was found Friday morning.

News outlets reported a body was pulled from a canal about 4 miles from where the alleged abduction happened.

The mother told police the men blocked her car, demanded drugs and took the boy when she said she didn’t have any.

An investigation continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know