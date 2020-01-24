Pit bull rescued from dog fighting ring joins sheriff’s office as K-9

Trending

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WJW) — An adorable pit bull named Nibbles is getting a second chance at life thanks to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, he’s joining the K-9 division where he’ll help with their “fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County.”

Throw Away Dogs Project had originally rescued Nibbles from a dog fighting ring in Canada.

The group was excited to share the good news about his career in law enforcement.

On Thursday, he got to meet his new partner and based on the photos, it looks like they’re going to get along great!

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know