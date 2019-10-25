Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Picture taken at historic building shows what appears to be a ghostly image

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WSAV) – In Baltimore, Bertha’s is famous for its food, drinks, their bumper stickers, and for a ghost.

Laura Norris is one of the owners. When working upstairs, she’s felt its presence and even asked for safe passage.

“And I stammered… I’m not going to hurt you, I’m just going home, bye-bye,” explains Norris.

In fact, there are so many ghosts here in the wind one ghost story follows another.

Melissa Rowell gives ghost tours that start at Bertha’s. One of her clients sent her a photo. In the photo a vague image of a little girl, her hand stretched out through the window. That’s what people are seeing and it coincides with a ghost story from here.

“And people have seen the same little girl skipping in the other room,” says Rowell.

