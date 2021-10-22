(NewsNation Now) — Just in time for the holidays, Lego announced a set recreation based on the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

In addition to the detailed recreation for the McCallister house, the set includes a LEGO minifigure version of the “Home Alone” icon, Kevin McCallister, plus four other minifigure characters from the movie.

For a full dose of nostalgia, the set is a true replica of the home where Kevin was left alone to fend off the bumbling burglars Harry and Marv.

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

Courtesy: LEGO

The set includes several distinct rooms across the ground floor, first floor, attic, kitchen and basement. Other features include the robber’s van and a treehouse with a zipline. The set is full of Easter eggs from the 1990s film. It’s also the largest-ever LEGO Ideas set, at an impressive 3,955 pieces.

The set was designed by Lego fan, Alex Storozhuk, from Ukraine, via the Lego Ideas platform.

The Lego Ideas Home Alone set will be available at lego.com/home-alone and Lego stores on Nov. 1 for $249.99. The age range, like all “adult” sets, is set at “18+,” but the building complexity may be fine for a much younger individual.