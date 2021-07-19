PG&E says its equipment may be linked to fire

A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water onto a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada.

The utility said in a filing Sunday that a repairman responding to a circuit outage on July 13 spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor, and fire at the base of the tree.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including a 2018 fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

