PG&E doesn’t want sparks this Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Valentine’s Day balloons and flowers are sold outside a convenience store on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, PG&E is reminding customers to celebrate responsibly by securing metallic holiday balloons with weights to prevent widespread city power outages.

While metallic balloons are a fun way to celebrate the upcoming holiday, PG&E officials say more than 600 outages in 2021 were caused by metallic balloons that had drifted into PG&E power lines.

According to officials, this is a 27% increase from the previous year and the highest number of balloon-related outages that the company has seen in a decade.

According to PG&E officials, Fresno is one of the top six cities to report balloon-related outages in 2021. Other cities include Bakersfield, San Jose, Oakland, Richmond and Stockton.

During the 2020-21 calendar year, PG&E reported 33 outages caused by metallic balloons which affected a total of 12,790 customers.

The company also says outages caused by metallic balloons can sometimes cut electricity to important facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights.

“Balloons are a fun way to liven up holiday celebrations, but if they aren’t tied down with a weight, it’s easy for them to float into overhead power lines and disrupt service to entire communities,” said Jeff Deal, Vice President, Electric Distribution, PG&E.

PG&E officials say these five safety tips can help customers safely enjoy Valentine’s Day and reduce the number of balloon-caused outages:

  • “Look Up and Live!” Avoid and use caution if celebrating the holiday with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.
  • Never remove the weight from helium-filled metallic balloons and make sure the weight is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away.
  • Keep metallic balloons inside if possible. Never release metallic balloons outside.
  • Don’t bundle metallic balloons together.
  • If a balloon is stuck in a power line, don’t try to get it yourself. Call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

