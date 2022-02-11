PG&E doesn’t want sparks this Valentine’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, PG&E is reminding customers to celebrate responsibly by securing metallic holiday balloons with weights to prevent widespread city power outages.
While metallic balloons are a fun way to celebrate the upcoming holiday, PG&E officials say more than 600 outages in 2021 were caused by metallic balloons that had drifted into PG&E power lines.
According to officials, this is a 27% increase from the previous year and the highest number of balloon-related outages that the company has seen in a decade.
According to PG&E officials, Fresno is one of the top six cities to report balloon-related outages in 2021. Other cities include Bakersfield, San Jose, Oakland, Richmond and Stockton.
During the 2020-21 calendar year, PG&E reported 33 outages caused by metallic balloons which affected a total of 12,790 customers.
The company also says outages caused by metallic balloons can sometimes cut electricity to important facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights.
“Balloons are a fun way to liven up holiday celebrations, but if they aren’t tied down with a weight, it’s easy for them to float into overhead power lines and disrupt service to entire communities,” said Jeff Deal, Vice President, Electric Distribution, PG&E.
PG&E officials say these five safety tips can help customers safely enjoy Valentine’s Day and reduce the number of balloon-caused outages:
- “Look Up and Live!” Avoid and use caution if celebrating the holiday with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.
- Never remove the weight from helium-filled metallic balloons and make sure the weight is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away.
- Keep metallic balloons inside if possible. Never release metallic balloons outside.
- Don’t bundle metallic balloons together.
- If a balloon is stuck in a power line, don’t try to get it yourself. Call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.