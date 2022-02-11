PG&E doesn’t want sparks this Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Valentine’s Day balloons and flowers are sold outside a convenience store on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, PG&E is reminding customers to celebrate responsibly by securing metallic holiday balloons with weights to prevent widespread city power outages.

While metallic balloons are a fun way to celebrate the upcoming holiday, PG&E officials say more than 600 outages in 2021 were caused by metallic balloons that had drifted into PG&E power lines.

According to officials, this is a 27% increase from the previous year and the highest number of balloon-related outages that the company has seen in a decade.

According to PG&E officials, Fresno is one of the top six cities to report balloon-related outages in 2021. Other cities include Bakersfield, San Jose, Oakland, Richmond and Stockton.

During the 2020-21 calendar year, PG&E reported 33 outages caused by metallic balloons which affected a total of 12,790 customers.

The company also says outages caused by metallic balloons can sometimes cut electricity to important facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights.

“Balloons are a fun way to liven up holiday celebrations, but if they aren’t tied down with a weight, it’s easy for them to float into overhead power lines and disrupt service to entire communities,” said Jeff Deal, Vice President, Electric Distribution, PG&E.

PG&E officials say these five safety tips can help customers safely enjoy Valentine’s Day and reduce the number of balloon-caused outages: