Live Now
Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

Pedestrian struck by car during Bakersfield protest dies

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police say a person who ran across a roadway and was struck by a vehicle during a nighttime protest march last week has died.

The pedestrian was struck Wednesday night and died Saturday.

Police say the collision occurred as a group protesting the death of George Floyd marched on one side of an avenue while traffic flowed the opposite direction on the other side of a center median.

Police say video evidence shows the pedestrian ran across lanes toward the median and was struck by a car traveling at the speed limit with its headlights on.

The driver pulled over and passed sobriety tests. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know