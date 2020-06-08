Pedestrian struck by car during Bakersfield protest dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police say a person who ran across a roadway and was struck by a vehicle during a nighttime protest march last week has died.

The pedestrian was struck Wednesday night and died Saturday.

Police say the collision occurred as a group protesting the death of George Floyd marched on one side of an avenue while traffic flowed the opposite direction on the other side of a center median.

Police say video evidence shows the pedestrian ran across lanes toward the median and was struck by a car traveling at the speed limit with its headlights on.

The driver pulled over and passed sobriety tests.

