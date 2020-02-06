Parole recommended for California triple killer

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) A parole board has recommended releasing a man who spent three decades in prison for killing three people as they fished in the Sacramento River in 1987.

The Yolo County district attorney’s office says a two-member state parole panel made the recommendation Wednesday for Anthony King, ruling he’s no longer an unreasonable risk to society.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom must review the decision. King and another man were sentenced in 1988 for killing a fisherman and stealing his truck to go joy-riding.

They also were sentenced for killing a couple at the same spot two days later.

