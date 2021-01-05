Online registration open for 2021 World Ag Expo

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For the first time ever, the 2021 World Ag Expo will be held as an online event.

The digital trade show will be held from Feb. 9 to 11 and live events and seminars will be scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

A digital show is not a replacement for a live event like World Ag Expo,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. “But the Ag industry has never stopped working, and neither will we. Ag is essential and so is our job as a trade show to bring buyers and sellers together. We’re just going to do it a little bit differently in 2021.”

Online registration is available now by visiting the World Ag Expo’s website.

