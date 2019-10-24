Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Oldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac dies at Nashville area home

Trending

by: WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died at the age of 21.

In a statement to News 2, a representative for TobyMac said Truett passed away at his home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

View this post on Instagram

sup guys, sorry for blow your feed up.

A post shared by SHILOH (@truettfoster) on

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night,” the representative added. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

TobyMac (Courtesy: Getty Images)

A cause of death for the 21-year-old aspiring rapper was not immediately released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com