Oldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac dies at Nashville area home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died at the age of 21.

In a statement to News 2, a representative for TobyMac said Truett passed away at his home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night,” the representative added. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

TobyMac (Courtesy: Getty Images)

A cause of death for the 21-year-old aspiring rapper was not immediately released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.