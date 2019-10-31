Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Oldest known surviving Marine of Iwo Jima dies at 103

Trending

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. — The oldest known surviving Marine from the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II has died.

John Moon, of Macomb, passed away earlier this week, Western Illinois University confirmed. He was 103 years old.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1026589051011772
John Moon

A 1939 WIU alum, Moon joined the war effort after the bombing at Pearl Harbor. He was married with a young son at the time.  He served in the 5th Marine Division and was awarded a Purple Heart.

He settled back into life in Macomb after the war, and had two more children.

In 2017, he became somewhat of a social media sensation after a clip of him singing the National Anthem before a WIU women’s basketball game went viral. He was 100 years old at the time.

According to WREX, arrangements for Moon are pending at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com