Oldest known surviving Marine of Iwo Jima dies at 103

MACOMB, Ill. — The oldest known surviving Marine from the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II has died.

John Moon, of Macomb, passed away earlier this week, Western Illinois University confirmed. He was 103 years old.

A 1939 WIU alum, Moon joined the war effort after the bombing at Pearl Harbor. He was married with a young son at the time. He served in the 5th Marine Division and was awarded a Purple Heart.

He settled back into life in Macomb after the war, and had two more children.

In 2017, he became somewhat of a social media sensation after a clip of him singing the National Anthem before a WIU women’s basketball game went viral. He was 100 years old at the time.

According to WREX, arrangements for Moon are pending at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb.

