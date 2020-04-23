Officials say California inmate kills fellow prisoner

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2013, file photo, inmates walk through the exercise yard at California State Prison Sacramento, near Folsom, Calif. Racial disparities have narrowed across the United States criminal justice system since 2000, though blacks remain significantly more likely to be impacted than whites, according to a study released Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, by the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials on Wednesday said one inmate killed another at a maximum security state prison east of Sacramento.

They said California State Prison-Sacramento inmate Richard Alvarez broke away from correctional officers early Tuesday, ran across a prison exercise yard, then stabbed inmate Moizez Munoz three times with an inmate-manufactured weapon.

Officers said they recovered two such weapons after they stopped Alvarez by using physical force and chemical agents.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released. Munoz died hours later at an outside hospital.

