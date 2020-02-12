Officials: 3 die in California after illegal border crossing

A rugged uphill section of the international border wall that runs through Organ Pipe National Monument is shown, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Lukeville, Ariz. Construction on a two mile portion of replacement fencing funded by President Trump’s national emergency declaration has begun in an area near the official border crossing that runs through Organ Pipe. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Three people died and two others were detained after federal agents were called to rescue a group who had crossed the border from Mexico illegally and got lost in frigid weather near a Southern California mountain.

Border Patrol agents responded Monday following a report of five people in need of medical attention in rugged terrain just south of Mount Laguna in San Diego County.

The area is about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The group called 911 when some of their members began suffering from hypothermia.

Several inches of snow fell Monday on Mount Laguna.

