Officials: 3 die in California after illegal border crossing

SAN DIEGO (AP) Three people died and two others were detained after federal agents were called to rescue a group who had crossed the border from Mexico illegally and got lost in frigid weather near a Southern California mountain.  

Border Patrol agents responded Monday following a report of five people in need of medical attention in rugged terrain just south of Mount Laguna in San Diego County.

The area is about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The group called 911 when some of their members began suffering from hypothermia.  

Several inches of snow fell Monday on Mount Laguna. 

