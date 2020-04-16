Official of burned California town charged in teen sex sting

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The vice mayor of a Northern California town devastated by a wildfire in 2018 has been charged with allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages and photos to a sheriff’s deputy posing as a 16-year-old girl.
Michael Zuccolillo of Paradise turned himself on Tuesday at the Butte County Jail and was freed after posting $135,000 bail.
He declined comment to the San Francisco Chronicle. Paradise was decimated by the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.
It was the deadliest in California history. Zuccolillo was elected to the Town Council in 2016.
