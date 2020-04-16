Official of burned California town charged in teen sex sting

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. California power regulators are weighing a recommendation to back off plans to fine Pacific Gas and Electric an additional $462 million for igniting a series of Northern California 2018 deadly wildfires rather than risk that the harsher punishment will scuttle the utility’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection, the state’s Public Utilities Commission said in a document made public Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The vice mayor of a Northern California town devastated by a wildfire in 2018 has been charged with allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages and photos to a sheriff’s deputy posing as a 16-year-old girl.

Michael Zuccolillo of Paradise turned himself on Tuesday at the Butte County Jail and was freed after posting $135,000 bail.

He declined comment to the San Francisco Chronicle. Paradise was decimated by the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.

It was the deadliest in California history. Zuccolillo was elected to the Town Council in 2016.

