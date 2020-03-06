Officers patrol streets where coronavirus patient lived in Placer County

SACRAMENTO (KOVR/CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff deputies and Rocklin police some wearing protective gloves converged on a residential street in Rocklin.

As a sheriff helicopter circled overhead, ordering people to get inside. Officers eventually let them come and go from their homes.

The Placer County Health Department issued a brief statement shortly after the police presence reading.

“Law enforcement partners are currently responding to enforce a health officer’s order. we cannot share any additional information to protect patient confidentiality.”

The orders were given under sections of California health and safety code that allow Placer health to enforce regulations requiring strict isolation, or quarantine if the action is necessary for the protection of the public health.

CBS13 has learned the first California coronavirus patient to die from the illness lived on this block.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.