‘Officer of the Year’ in LA suburb didn’t work in 2020

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A police detective in a Los Angeles suburb was named officer of the year for 2020 by his union even though he did not work that year because he had been placed on administrative leave.

Southern California News Group reports that El Monte City Council honored Officer Carlos Molina despite a sergeant warning councilmembers by email that it might be an embarrassment.

An attorney for the city says Molina spent 19 months on paid administrative leave, including all of last year.

The newsgroup says Molina and members of the police union board who voted to honor him did not respond to requests for comment.