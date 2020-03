NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying those involved in an attack on a 15-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspects chased the girl, attacked her and stole her sneakers, phone and debit card. The girl was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

